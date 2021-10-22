Kids can surprise us in many ways, and this little one from Arunachal Pradesh has surprised us with her kindness.

In a viral video, from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang District, a girl is seen consoling her friend, who is missing her mother and has got emotional. 

This video is probably the cutest & kindest thing on the internet today. Have a look.

She is trying to convince him that they will meet their family soon in April. In her cute little voice, she says, "Hum log jaayenge April main (We will go in April), Aise nahi rona hai (Don’t cry like this)." 

Throughout the video, you see her cheering him up shows how understanding she is towards her classmate. The video was shared on Twitter by NKhenrab and has garnered more than 5k views.

Netizens are getting all nostalgic and praising this sweet gesture. 

I am literally missing my school and my old friends now. 