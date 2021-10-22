Kids can surprise us in many ways, and this little one from Arunachal Pradesh has surprised us with her kindness.

In a viral video, from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang District, a girl is seen consoling her friend, who is missing her mother and has got emotional.

This video is probably the cutest & kindest thing on the internet today. Have a look.



Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. ❤️😍❤️. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity. pic.twitter.com/B58HMJPJzd — Nima (Khenrab) (@NKhenrab) October 19, 2021

She is trying to convince him that they will meet their family soon in April. In her cute little voice, she says, "Hum log jaayenge April main (We will go in April), Aise nahi rona hai (Don’t cry like this)."

Throughout the video, you see her cheering him up shows how understanding she is towards her classmate. The video was shared on Twitter by NKhenrab and has garnered more than 5k views.

Netizens are getting all nostalgic and praising this sweet gesture.

Schoolbags filled to the brim with love and compassion yet felt weightless. Growing up we throw them away to make room for new items. But the more things we throw away the heavier that bag feels.

❤ — Orun (@Orun73470684) October 21, 2021

Awwwww🥺🥺🥺 reallyyyyy power of love is really very contagious. Tooooo cute. — Asha Koj (@asha_koj) October 20, 2021

i want that kind of friends 😭 . i want my kiddo get that kind of friends . — anujironi (@anu_jironi) October 20, 2021

So adorable! Responsible upbringing — 🇮🇳 अजीत অজীত Ajit (@the_ajitsingh) October 20, 2021

How sweet! — lash (@lashabv) October 20, 2021

I am sure this kids mother's eyes would have been clouded with tears after witnessing this video ... so cute 🥰 — Sangey. T (@t_sangey) October 20, 2021

So sweet.. Full of humanity — Sukla Biswas (@SuklaBi39123350) October 21, 2021

Heartwarming — Lokendra Rajput (@Lokendr28180490) October 21, 2021

So beautiful 😻 we all need to see the inner child in us that triggers egoless compassion, caring and understanding — 🇺🇸PoliticallyIncorrect🇺🇸 (@Politic98472326) October 20, 2021

I am literally missing my school and my old friends now.