By this point in time, there are a few online entities that we as a population are so entirely reliant on, we lose it when it stops working. Gmail went through a global outage for over an hour today, with people unable to send emails and attachments. Obviously, everyone's first reaction was to have a complete and utter meltdown on Twitter.

There's been thousands of reports over the last hours about people not being able to send mails, or upload attachments, or even just people making memes about the whole thing.

Is anyone else facing issues while uploading attachments through your G Suite or personal gmail? @gmail @Google — Pawan G Rochwani (@pawan_rochwani) August 20, 2020

Some people are having errors just on file attachments & uploading, while some people can't login at all. The #Google Apps status page says they're investigating.



Gmail outage is causing errors for users around the world. pic.twitter.com/LaRJabFpQy — Saksi™ (@saksivarnan) August 20, 2020

A #Gmail and Google Drive outage is causing errors for users around the worldhttps://t.co/wDN9Hg33Sc — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) August 20, 2020

Damn, maybe us humans need to stop being so clingy with Gmail.