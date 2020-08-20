By this point in time, there are a few online entities that we as a population are so entirely reliant on, we lose it when it stops working. Gmail went through a global outage for over an hour today, with people unable to send emails and attachments. Obviously, everyone's first reaction was to have a complete and utter meltdown on Twitter.
There's been thousands of reports over the last hours about people not being able to send mails, or upload attachments, or even just people making memes about the whole thing.
Gmail is down for more than an hour. Can't send attachments. Aaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhh#Gmail #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/hQSMNizX3K— Sourav Bhunia (@souravbhunia415) August 20, 2020
Some people are having errors just on file attachments & uploading, while some people can't login at all. The #Google Apps status page says they're investigating.
Damn, maybe us humans need to stop being so clingy with Gmail.