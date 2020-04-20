Goa has now become the first Indian state with zero cases of Covid-19, after the seven infected patients tested negative and were subsequently discharged. 

As per Dr. Pramod Sawant, CM Goa, no new case has been registered since April 3, 2020. Among the seven infected patients, six had traveled to India from abroad. The state government had set up a dedicated hospital to treat Covid-19 patients. 

However, the CM also added that the lockdown and required restrictions will continue, and people should still maintain social distancing and take necessary precautions. 