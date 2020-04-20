Goa has now become the first Indian state with zero cases of Covid-19, after the seven infected patients tested negative and were subsequently discharged.

A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020.#GoaFightsCOVID19 @narendramodi — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 19, 2020

As per Dr. Pramod Sawant, CM Goa, no new case has been registered since April 3, 2020. Among the seven infected patients, six had traveled to India from abroad. The state government had set up a dedicated hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.

Zero indeed has great value! Immensely happy to announce that all the COVID-19 positive cases in the state are now NEGATIVE. Very grateful to our Doctors & frontline workers who worked tirelessly & risked their lives to save others. #GoaFightsCovid19 #COVIDfree pic.twitter.com/ZiUlAmDh25 — VishwajitRane (@visrane) April 19, 2020

However, the CM also added that the lockdown and required restrictions will continue, and people should still maintain social distancing and take necessary precautions.