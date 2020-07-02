It appears the beach is finally back on the itinerary - something many travellers have been aching for and many beachtown workers have been hoping for considering it's their livelihood.

Goa opens its borders to domestic tourists today, and many hotels can now welcome visitors, keeping in place strict hygiene checks.

The state tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar announced the news, mentioning that there would be certain stipulations to follow. Around 250 hotels are allowed to reopen.

Source: Times of India

Travellers will need a confirmed hotel booking before they arrive, and they will also need either a recent COVID-19 negative certificate or will have to take a COVID test on arrival.

If they opt to take the test on arrival, they will have to stay in their hotel rooms till the results are out. This would take around 24 hours.

Source: India TV News

There are currently around 1315 covid cases in Goa, of which 716 were active while 596 patients had recovered. 