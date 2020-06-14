On Saturday, Goa Police made a raid related to online gambling activities at a shop in Kolvalkar Plaza. The raid lead to the arrest of 8 people related to it. Articles worth ₹ 6,40,000 were seized but that's not what has everyone's attention.

The image of those arrested was released and the masks that were used to cover them up have Twitter rolling on the floor in laughter.

Goa Police sure got creative!

Goa Police raids a gambling den in Taleigao. What the fuck are those masks? pic.twitter.com/VASw4MVa5B — Kaustubh (@shankasur) June 13, 2020

Blu Klux Klan — Ajith (@ajith27) June 13, 2020

Money Heist indian edition — R K Y (@rohitky77) June 13, 2020

Shopping bags. Someone is very creative and has a great sense of humour. — bakkwabeelee (@muipo1) June 13, 2020

Haha.

Classic Indian jugaad. Using plastic shopping bags inverted with holes.

India should start mugshots in desi kaidi outfit. — Amenroar (@amenroar) June 13, 2020

Indian version.

Gambling supremacists — Burair/Бурайр/بُرَيْر (@Burairss) June 13, 2020

Goa police | the rise of gamblers | ft. Batman https://t.co/9atXsEWorm — Vedant Ghadi (@vedant_ghadi) June 13, 2020

If Batman had Goa Police helping him, he wouldn't have had so much trouble dealing with Scarecrow.. pic.twitter.com/r926klC7s6 — KrakenX94 (@YearOfTheKraken) June 13, 2020

were those men already wearing those bags or is it a goa police jugaad. so many questions. — Surekha (@surekhapillai) June 13, 2020

Goa police needs to give whoever came up with that mask a raise!