On Saturday, Goa Police made a raid related to online gambling activities at a shop in Kolvalkar Plaza. The raid lead to the arrest of 8 people related to it. Articles worth ₹ 6,40,000 were seized but that's not what has everyone's attention.
The image of those arrested was released and the masks that were used to cover them up have Twitter rolling on the floor in laughter.
Goa Police sure got creative!
Goa Police raids a gambling den in Taleigao. What the fuck are those masks? pic.twitter.com/VASw4MVa5B— Kaustubh (@shankasur) June 13, 2020
Blu Klux Klan— Ajith (@ajith27) June 13, 2020
Money Heist indian edition— R K Y (@rohitky77) June 13, 2020
Shopping bags. Someone is very creative and has a great sense of humour.— bakkwabeelee (@muipo1) June 13, 2020
Haha.— Amenroar (@amenroar) June 13, 2020
Classic Indian jugaad. Using plastic shopping bags inverted with holes.
India should start mugshots in desi kaidi outfit.
Indian version.— Burair/Бурайр/بُرَيْر (@Burairss) June 13, 2020
Gambling supremacists
If Batman had Goa Police helping him, he wouldn't have had so much trouble dealing with Scarecrow.. pic.twitter.com/r926klC7s6— KrakenX94 (@YearOfTheKraken) June 13, 2020
Goa Police arreste #KluKluxKlan Members @realDonaldTrump @sarahcpr https://t.co/q8YEQ8vQ66— Narendra Xingping Modi (@SampradayakBkth) June 13, 2020
were those men already wearing those bags or is it a goa police jugaad. so many questions.— Surekha (@surekhapillai) June 13, 2020
Goa police needs to give whoever came up with that mask a raise!