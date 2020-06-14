On Saturday, Goa Police made a raid related to online gambling activities at a shop in Kolvalkar Plaza. The raid lead to the arrest of 8 people related to it. Articles worth ₹ 6,40,000 were seized but that's not what has everyone's attention. 

The image of those arrested was released and the masks that were used to cover them up have Twitter rolling on the floor in laughter. 

goa police raids gambling den
Source: ANI

Goa Police sure got creative!

Goa police needs to give whoever came up with that mask a raise!