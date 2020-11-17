Goa power minister Nilesh Cabral has been having a bit of a tough time, which unsurprisingly is his own doing.

After calling Faye D'Souza 'my dear' during an interview, he proceeded to challenge the AAP government for a debate over electricity models in Delhi and in Goa.

Much to people's pleasure, he had to pay a price for both. We all know how Faye dealt with the situation; as for the latter, the AAP party has sent its representative, Raghav Chadha to Goa, for a public debate.

Delhi Govt has been ensuring that every household in Delhi has 24x7 access to affordable, reliable & efficient power supply.



AAP spokesperson & MLA @raghav_chadha accepts Goa minister's challenge for a debate over the two states' electricity model. pic.twitter.com/nupTcOu24G — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 16, 2020

AAP Leader @raghav_chadha has accepted Goa's Power Minister Nilesh Cabral's challenge for a public debate on electricity bills.



Raghav Chadha will be landing in Goa tomorrow for the debate. Will Cabral show up? #RaghavVsCabral pic.twitter.com/UJNFZ7f1b6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 16, 2020

In something that doesn't happen too often in Indian politics, AAP is ready to discuss the matter in public, which is exciting to say the least.

Pramod Sawant ji (@DrPramodPSawant), kindly intimate whether your party high command has given permission for the public debate between Goa Power minister and myself. I am reaching Goa tomorrow afternoon. https://t.co/J1C7QBP7va — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 16, 2020

However, in something that does happen very often, Cabral has decided to back out. With a silly excuse.

I don't have any problem in debating with like-minded people who understand power problems of Delhi & Goa. I don't seek to debate with one who's not connected to it. Delhi power minister is welcome for the debate. I haven't challenged anybody: Nilesh Cabral, Goa Power Minister https://t.co/8hVeuNhP5X pic.twitter.com/nL5q7LCyoS — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Anyway, Raghav is already on the flight and has been persistently asking Cabral to tell him the time and the venue.

Goa Power Minister had challenged Kejriwal model of electricity & wished to conduct a public debate. I'll be arriving in Goa by 2 pm today, he should let me know the time & venue for debate. I really hope & wish, he will come & participate in the debate: AAP leader Raghav Chadha pic.twitter.com/mKC21VLnss — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

I have boarded the flight to Goa. Will be landing shortly. Eagerly look forward to a healthy debate on 'Kejriwal's Electricity Model' Vs 'BJP's Electricity Model'

I hope Goa Power Minister will not withdraw his public debate challenge, despite his party high command's displeasure pic.twitter.com/G7deOtO4Pa — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 17, 2020

The chances of Cabral showing up are very slim, but this masterstroke by AAP has been giving Twitter a really good time.

Fas Gaye re 😂😂😂 https://t.co/E9vYM7dBHM — Gurmeet Singh (@ashgomzy) November 17, 2020

Karo na depate karte kyun nahi



tumhare ghar mein aake tumhara challenge accept kar rahe hain. https://t.co/qpItaXdkN5 — बाबा भयंकर #TeamAAP (@FrightfulSaint) November 17, 2020

I remember having confrontations with another faction (gang) of the class (9th), while saying, "it's your time, your place." https://t.co/MDrJRah1n0 — Ankush Mishra (@avian2201) November 17, 2020

Why don't we support these type of debates as we're the beneficiaries here? We should promote them more often and should be telecasted on TV, if USA can do it then why we can't??

Let's get on it now!@raghav_chadha @DrPramodPSawant https://t.co/GT2myyhyHI — SantU 🏹 (@Singh_Is_Cringe) November 17, 2020

If this happens there should be more of this. https://t.co/AW55cnbeId — ram das (@ramdas60146255) November 17, 2020

Let's have a healthy debate !

We are eagerly waiting,🙏 https://t.co/8ObN262hvm — Priyanshu K Chaudhary (@pk_chaudhry2003) November 17, 2020

Raghav to Cabral: