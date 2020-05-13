The infamous 'Goa plan' which is tougher to execute than a trip to the edge of the world, might have become even tougher for many of us.

Because if the reports from Livemint are anything to be believed, the state will only allow 'rich' tourists for a while because of the pandemic.

In an interview given to the website, the tourism minister of Goa Manohar Ajgaonkar said:

What we are trying to do along with experts, is to take Goa back to the 1960s. We do not want tourists who consume drugs, cook on our roads or who create nuisance on beaches. We want good tourists who are wealthy and who can appreciate Goa and its culture.

Umm, does the minister know Goa was the ultimate drug destination in the 70s? Here's a picture to prove the same:

Also, last time I went to Goa, I didn't find a single tourist cooking on the roads so I am not sure where that comes from.

How exactly would you decide which tourist is wealthy? Tax returns analysis before they decide to take a vacation to Goa. Make it a green destination, not a bloody joke factory for those who only understand the language of money. Friggin banana republic.https://t.co/oagSJ0L7cw — Gauri Bhairavi⚡ (@GauriMalur) May 12, 2020

Goa will entertain only wealthy tourists... How u associate non wealthy tourists as nuisance makers is unbelievable mr ajgaonkar... https://t.co/kNHRxgox5F — Meenal Awachat (@gmeenal5) May 8, 2020

Anyhow it looks like this might be how things turn out to be. So you'd better start saving up money yourself and also ask your friends to do the same if you guys really want to go to Goa in the near future.

The tourism minister also said that the footfall has gone minus-zero and things will only change when inter-state tourism is allowed.



Well, we hope Goa misses us as much as we miss Goa.