Rabeeha Abdurehim is a first rank holder and a gold medalist in M.A Mass Communication. She completed her post-graduation from Pondicherry University.

She was due to be facilitated with a gold medal in a ceremony where President Ram Nath Kovind was the Chief Guest.

Minutes before her convocation commenced, Rabeeha was asked by a senior police officer to leave the auditorium. The officials didn't provide her with a proper reason or justification for their actions. In an interview with The Quint, she further mentioned:

As she was disheartened after she locked out of the auditorium, Rabeeha thanked the local police for calming her down:

I am so thankful to the local police, many of whom came up to me and said even they were shocked to see that.

It was only after President Kovind had left the ceremony that she was allowed to enter the auditorium and called upon the stage to accept her gold medal. She accepted the degree scroll but told the dignitary that she'll not be taking the gold medal.

According to The Telegraph, The university registrar claimed that she had no information about what was happening to Rabeeha. She further explained:

I was busy organising all the certificates and medals when I saw her saying something when she got on the stage.

After this incident, Rabeeha took to social media to share this incident: