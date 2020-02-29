One of the main techniques of quashing the protests against the CAA and NRC has been by branding those against it as anti-nationals, as traitors to the country. It's an extremely effective method, and was popularised by the BJP's Anurag Thakur.

Now, a video has come up showing a group of people chanting, "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko (shoot the traitors)" at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, right in the heart of Delhi.  

The brazen manner in which this group was shouting such hateful and violent slogans in broad daylight in the capital had many people extremely worried at the situation of the country.

Following the commotion, the DMRC/CISF caught six men wearing saffron shirts and kurtas who were involved and handed them over to the police. In a statement, the DMRC said,

Under Delhi Metro Operation & Maintenance Act 2002, any kind of demonstration or nuisance is prohibited in Delhi metro premises. Any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the Metro premises.
The men are currently being interrogated by the police. Further updates are awaited.