One of the main techniques of quashing the protests against the CAA and NRC has been by branding those against it as anti-nationals, as traitors to the country. It's an extremely effective method, and was popularised by the BJP's Anurag Thakur.

Now, a video has come up showing a group of people chanting, "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko (shoot the traitors)" at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, right in the heart of Delhi.

Encountered this group of people chanting “Desh ke Gaddaro ko, Goli Maaro saalo ko” at Rajiv Chowk Metro station!!



The police and metro authority detained the miscreants and helped in keeping the premise safe. @thecaravanindia @IndianExpress @TheQuint @thewire_in @ndtv pic.twitter.com/hBYJsVUcyk — Vaibhav Saxena (@damdumdhishh) February 29, 2020

The brazen manner in which this group was shouting such hateful and violent slogans in broad daylight in the capital had many people extremely worried at the situation of the country.

"Goli Maaro" is spreading



The hate slogan is so normalized that Sanghis were shouting it at Rajiv Chowk Metro station



Hate begets Hate

Violence begets Violence



All Indians must take a stand now. Stop this descending spiral, else it will destroy India.pic.twitter.com/5rQ7KepjsP — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 29, 2020

Men shouting "desh ke gaddaaron ko, goli maaron saaron ki" in broad daylight, in the middle of Delhi, at Rajiv Chowk metro station, earlier this morning. This is how Hindu terror is normalised. Please amplify. Everyone should know the dangerous direction this country is taking. pic.twitter.com/80cKO95MF8 — Mini Saxena (@MiniSaxena6) February 29, 2020

For years I have walked across the station without fear, the station is Mini India itself, it's been the most happening place in entire Metro system, peaceful and bustling with people, today they have pushed Rajiv Chowk into the pit of Bigotry. https://t.co/5SsN8Lio1a — Abhinav (@abhinavaazad) February 29, 2020

Forget Delhi, even metro isn't safe now. Slogans of Desh ke gaddaro ko... Raised at Rajiv Chowk metro station.

So.. North East riots weren't enough , 42 bodies weren't enough. What's next ? pic.twitter.com/jC4nNdMeYg — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) February 29, 2020

WTF is going on @OfficialDMRC at rajiv chowk? pic.twitter.com/ZTtHmp5cPm — Mrityunjay kumar (@MRITYUNJAYENG) February 29, 2020

Following the commotion, the DMRC/CISF caught six men wearing saffron shirts and kurtas who were involved and handed them over to the police. In a statement, the DMRC said,

Under Delhi Metro Operation & Maintenance Act 2002, any kind of demonstration or nuisance is prohibited in Delhi metro premises. Any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the Metro premises.

The men are currently being interrogated by the police. Further updates are awaited.