Service dogs protect mankind in more ways than we can think. Whether it is searching for drugs or explosives, discovering evidence, or locating missing people, these four-pawed police doggos have got everything covered.

On such loyal canine who helped Maharasthra's Beed police in solving over 365 cases was Rocky.

Rocky was a trusted and brave canine who served the authorities and the people of his country with honour. Unfortunately, on Sunday he drew his last breath.

Paying tribute to Rocky's courage and thanking him for his service, police officials paid their last respects by giving Rocky a farewell. In a tweet the Beed Police mentioned:

At 4 pm today, Rocky, our canine companion and colleague passed away due to a long illness. He had helped in the solving of 365 cases. The Beed Police family is deeply pained by his demise. A tribute was paid to the brave dog.

May his soul rest in peace.