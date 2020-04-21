We have had a tough time dealing with everything over the past two months. Being locked-up inside our homes, hearing about the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases and related deaths across the world, plight of migrant workers, etc. has left the world under a spell of gloom.

Despite everything negative we've been hearing, there have been some moments of hope and happiness. Here's a list of such good news headlines, that you might have missed.

1. Earth's atmosphere is finally healing after ages.

Source: science alert

2. News of recovery of COVID-19 patients gives us hope.

Source: BBC

3. At a time when our health care workers are facing severe scarcity of protective equipment, this is a refreshing news.

Source: Deccan Herald

4. Doordarshan started airing the old 'Ramayan' to help us beat lockdown blues.

Source: ET

5. A welcome move towards prohibiting the consumption of these animals for human food.

Source: QZ

6. Delhi recorded AQIs in 'good' and 'moderate' categories.

Source: The Hindu

7. This was the first baby to be born from a COVID-19 positive mother in Delhi.

Source: Indian Express

8. After years, water of River Ganga was found to be fit for human consumption.

Source: News18

9. To ease the lives of women, Lucknow administration decided to deliver sanitary napkins to their homes.

Source: News18

10. After years, rare snow leopards were spotted in Uttarakhand.

Source: News18

11. With Kerala leading the way, we are hopeful of winning over the pandemic.

Source: livemint

12. It was a sight to behold for Mumbaikars when thousands of flamingoes flocked to a creek in Navi Mumbai.

Source: ANI

13. At a time when people are rendered homeless and jobless, Bangla Sahib Gurdwara is feeding thousands.

Source: TOI

14. Months after Australian brushfires ravaged Australia, the endangered koala bears are finally returning home.

Source: nypost

15. Reduced air pollution in Jalandhar treated the resident to an enchanting view of the snow-capped Himalayas.

Source: News18

16. At a time when we are facing shortage of ventilators, Mahindra group developed cheaper prototypes of this life-saving device.

Source: News18

17. Such is the dedication of doctors in our country.

Source: Mumbai Mirror

18. Stray animals need our compassion in this time of crisis.

Source: Deccan Herald

19. As many as 30,000 doctors volunteered to serve the nation on the government's appeal.

Source: ET

20. A heartwarming of pic of a tiger cub playing with its mother in Sariska tiger reserve brought smiles on our faces.

Source: TOI

These pieces of news have gave us hope during the tough times.