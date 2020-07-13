PM Narendra Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday had a discussion over a varied range of topics including the global pandemic and the work culture. 

Following the discussion, Pichai announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years through 'Google for India Digitisation Fund'.   

In a blog post, the company said that the investment will focus on four areas that are important to India's digitization. 

- affordable access to Indian languages
- building new products and services unique to India
- empowering business, and
- leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in health, education and agriculture 

About the Covid-19 situation in India, Pichai added, 

There’s no question we are facing a difficult moment today, in India and around the world. The dual challenges to our health and to our economies have forced us to rethink how we work and how we live. But times of challenge can lead to incredible moments of innovation. 

We hope this collaboration opens new doors for the country. 