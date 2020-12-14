This appears to be a worldwide problem so while you wait for this issue to be resolved, here are some memes you can go through because what else can you do, other than just waiting it out?
The day came. When you can’t even google what happened with google.— Yash Mahesh (@YashMahesh6) December 14, 2020
It’s still 2020.#googledown #YouTubeDOWN #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/4iDAV6gEUK
Almost all Google services are down. If they continue to be down for like a week, it will be a good tribute to the year 2020. #googledown— Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) December 14, 2020
temporarily R.I.P google#googledown— Saina (@SainaAdiban) December 14, 2020
It's officially the end of the world, how can life continue? #google #googledown— Yasmin-May Harisha (@YasminHarisha) December 14, 2020
2020 just keeps getting better doesnt it?? 😂#YouTubeDOWN #googledown pic.twitter.com/Y2ySnJNH1b— DeusX (@Razpor) December 14, 2020
Of course now you realized that we all are addicted to google services.#googledown— Sina Seyfi (@sina_seyfii) December 14, 2020
When you Google why Google is not working. #googledown pic.twitter.com/ORPrSo5qBL— Flosep (@Flosep4) December 14, 2020
Waiting for my email to be sent via Gmail :)— Chitraba Raj (@ChitrabaRaj) December 14, 2020
Wassup @Google ! forgot a semicolon ? #GoogleDown pic.twitter.com/S3Yt1AqarL
Be like Garfield, have a cup of Coffee while @sundarpichai looks into the problem.@Garfield#googledown pic.twitter.com/hvfNQjGvCv— राधेय $upnekar 🤠🇮🇳🐯 (@Mastermind_RS20) December 14, 2020
I wanted to upload a video but seems like YouTube is having a seizure...#YouTubeDOWN #googledown— MrFantastic (@mrfantastictech) December 14, 2020
Sundar Pichai after seeing Google down trending in India #googledown pic.twitter.com/ZpSrZT4rYW— Paramjeet Singh (@misterparam) December 14, 2020
#googledown @GoogleIndia— Ketan Sonar (@k_tan_sonar) December 14, 2020
2020 didn't even leave @Google ☹️☹️☹️
Someone at @Google rn #googledown pic.twitter.com/U26LPZBd7H— Jon Reeve (@themightyjon) December 14, 2020
Hello Google, my graduation is on the line here. I can't repeat those pages, get your act together #googledown pic.twitter.com/LUvkFGgiuP— Rikki Lee Mendiola #JunkTerrorLaw (@rikkimendiola) December 14, 2020
cant even google why google is down? #GoogleDOWN pic.twitter.com/U233hy7jE2— kaleo 🌙 (@kaleochu) December 14, 2020
Anyone got carrier pigeons? #googledown— Helen O'Rahilly 🇮🇪🏳️🌈🇪🇺 (@HelenORahilly) December 14, 2020
All the best to the person being on-call at @Google right now. #googledown #googleoutage pic.twitter.com/lBTPVSP8Ea— Sebastian (@ebud7) December 14, 2020
students realising google classroom and google meet are down#googledown pic.twitter.com/jedCrlvHoQ— Kami🙇♀️ (@orewakamidesu) December 14, 2020
Hey 2020, you've gone TOO FAR now! #googledown— Lee Glenwright (@LeeGlenwright) December 14, 2020
Me trying to submit all pending assignments today on Google classroom . #googledown— ☠️ Harsh Singh ☠️ (@Ichmelophil) December 14, 2020
Meanwhile google : pic.twitter.com/4VRfAiFMsH
Everyone coming on twitter to see if it's just me or the entire world facing the problem with gmail and gmeet.#googledown pic.twitter.com/8iIQowQadd— ｇｕｌｚａａｒ™🏹 (@thegulzaar) December 14, 2020
#YouTubeDOWN#googledown— Mukul Sheoran (@mukuljaat09) December 14, 2020
Me right now:- pic.twitter.com/KBdpZSG3RE
Me after Google and YouTube stopped working ...!!— Shivam Rai (@ConnectShivam) December 14, 2020
📷#YouTubeDOWN #googledown pic.twitter.com/C1BQBIzsju
Even @Google doesn't like working on Monday!#googledown #YouTubeDOWN— Zishan Akhtar (@AkhtarReviews) December 14, 2020
#YouTubeDOWN #Google #googledown— Eternal MOD ❼ (@Shubh4_all) December 14, 2020
Nobody
Google, youtube etc. pic.twitter.com/nTZ19bsPOk
It looks like life has come to a halt #YouTubeDOWN #googledown— RooPam Jain (@iamroopam) December 14, 2020
Looks like @Google were feeling left out of all the madness this year!— Uri Z (@TheRealUriZ) December 14, 2020
#2020 #googledown pic.twitter.com/wsh5YXRkPh
Anymore surprises in store for us?