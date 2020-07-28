Tech giant Google has announced that it will allow most of its employees to work from home till 30th June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Google Extends Work From Home For Employees Till June 30 Next Year https://t.co/IgZxbueRsN pic.twitter.com/sWjA3lDDYw — NDTV (@ndtv) July 28, 2020

In an email to employees, Google chief executive, Sundar Pichai said:

To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office.

Nearly all of the 200,000 Google employees and contractors around the world will be allowed to work from home till end of June, next year. Earlier, this option was set till end of January but, now it has been extended.

This decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid growing fears about the risks of returning to the workplace, in these crucial times.

Meanwhile, several other tech companies are hoping to reopen their offices gradually in the coming months.