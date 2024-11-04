We’ve all been there. You’re cruising down a bustling Indian road, vibing to your playlist, when Google Maps decides to throw a curveball. “Take the next left,” it says, right as you zoom past the turn. Now, in a moment of collective gratitude and hilarity, a Thane-based man named Uddhav Parab has captured what every Indian driver feels with a simple request to Google Maps.

In a LinkedIn post that’s now gone viral, he’s asking Google to give a Diwali bonus to the genius behind the “Take Flyover” pop-up. Because let’s be honest, that tiny message is doing God’s work on India’s roads.

Uddhav, a freelance writer, posted a screenshot of the feature, writing, “Google, you better give a Diwali bonus to the person who added the ‘Take Flyover’ pop-up on Google Maps.”

The post instantly struck a chord with everyone who’s ever missed an exit on the chaotic Indian roads. “That person just saved half of India from missed exits and last-minute U-turns,” someone commented. Another user nailed it, saying, “The amount of effort it took to decide whether to go up or down the flyover was exhausting. Biggest problem solved with the simplest solution.”

The feature, which launched in 40 Indian cities, has been a long-awaited fix for drivers, covering both four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The ‘Take Flyover’ option addresses that split-second “Do I go over or under?” dilemma, which, let’s be real, is a make-or-break moment on Indian roads.