You know it's peak 2020 when Google stops working. 

Not Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp. 

GOOGLE. Straight up. 

via GIPHY

That's what happened today. Everything on the internet was working, except Google and all Google-related platforms; that means, Gmail and the Google Play store. 

Now, with our lives depending on the big G, it was quite chaotic. And so people did what needed to be done: They went to Twitter to talk about it.

Seh lenge thoda.