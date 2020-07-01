You know it's peak 2020 when Google stops working.

Not Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp.

GOOGLE. Straight up.

That's what happened today. Everything on the internet was working, except Google and all Google-related platforms; that means, Gmail and the Google Play store.

Now, with our lives depending on the big G, it was quite chaotic. And so people did what needed to be done: They went to Twitter to talk about it.

Yo, Google, what's good?

all things Google not working since the last hour on my Airtel WiFi. Is it just me? — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) July 1, 2020

Time to mail presentation to Manager



Suddenly #Gmail stops working



Me: pic.twitter.com/CSvTpsMxGC — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) July 1, 2020

#Gmail got down..



*le tired employees working from home for pvt. company.. pic.twitter.com/l1MnM01kJu — Ayush Agrawal (@11ayush99) July 1, 2020

#Gmail server down.

People who had to mail that imp document which was not prepared pic.twitter.com/EPGnQthvqm — Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) July 1, 2020

#Gmail when even social media’s or digital media can’t handle social distancing anymore — Shweta Rohira (@ShwetaRohira) July 1, 2020

#Gmail server goes down and everyone makes it a talking point.

Le Vodafone users: pic.twitter.com/kHdeiJ53HI — Zaid Shaikh✨ (@memesrprecious) July 1, 2020

All are posting about #Gmail servers down.

Me (who are using Vodafone): pic.twitter.com/3u9QqHCvB2 — The Meme Times (@thememetimes_in) July 1, 2020

Seh lenge thoda.