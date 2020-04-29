The search results when you look for something on Google go through a long and rigorous process. There's an algorithm that's constantly being updated by scores of workers to provide only the most precise data, and filter out everything else. Sometimes, that's just not enough.

Someone on Reddit noticed that if you search for 'chutiya news anchor' on Google, one of the first results is Arnab Goswami.

People had a few things to say in response to this.

In recent days, Arnab has been embroiled in controversy after claiming he was attacked by Congress goons, and for making inflammatory statements that got taken up all the way to the Supreme Court. This search result is due to the Google algorithm, though it is unknown why exactly his name shows up. As of now, he isn't the first result anymore, as his name shows up as the 5th or 6th result.