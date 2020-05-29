Tech giant Google is planning to reopen its office spaces beginning 6th July with 10% of the employee strength.

According to reports, it will gradually scale up the office capacity to 30% by September, if conditions permit.

The company had shut its offices in early March, allowing all its employees to work from home in the wake of the pandemic.

As most of its employees work from home, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to give each employee an allowance of $1,000 (₹75,000) for expenses on necessary equipment and office furniture.

With regard to the new guidelines in place, Pichai said:

We'll have rigorous health and safety measures in place to ensure social distancing and sanitisation guidelines are followed, so the office will look and feel different than when you left.

He also said that presently only limited number of employees are needed in the offices and they would return on rotating basis.