Months after a verbal altercation between locals (complaining of foul smell from the shelter) and volunteers of Youth Organization in Defence of Animals (YODA) Mumbai in the area, another attack took place on a female volunteer on Thursday, February 6.
The two culprits, identified as Arif and Aslam Shaikh, surrounded the woman volunteer after pinning her down and soon absconded.
On Sunday, February 9, a huge crowd gathered outside the Khar Police Station supporting the local goons who attacked the woman volunteer.
Even though the main accused was nowhere to be seen, the crowd orchestrated outside in his support forced the organization to withdraw their FIR.
Calling it an issue of women safety in the city and not just a case of animal rights, the organization condemned the attack and asked people from across the country to stand by them in this difficult situation.
After days of unrest for the volunteers and the shelter's owners one of the accused, Arif, was nabbed by the Khar Police.