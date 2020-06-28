Speaking on the 90th birth anniversary of Rev Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, PM Modi shared the vision and mission of the government.
On the economical front, he said that the government's aim is to come up with 'people-friendly and growth-friendly' decisions, while emphasising the importance of a self-reliant India.
He also said that the government is sensitivity-driven. To quote him:
Decisions are taken not from comfortable government offices in Delhi but after feedback from people on the ground.
Moving on, the PM also touched upon the topic of unity and said that the government doesn't discriminate on the basis of caste, colour, creed, faith, gender and language.
Now this is something people had opinions on.
That is literally what the CAA+NRC does. https://t.co/MZFqlxQEO1— Pranav Verma (@pranavverma17) June 28, 2020
@PMOIndia PM Modi said that our government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed, or language and is led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians at Mar Thoma church event.— ANBUMANI DESIGAMANI (@anbumani88) June 27, 2020
All scheme names so far in hindi only why is it so???
PM Narendra Modi:— Anto T Joseph (@AntoJoseph) June 27, 2020
Govt of India does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language. We are guided by the desire to empower 130cr Indians & our guiding light is the Constitution of India.
Yes, he said this today while addressng a church gathering via video conf
Govt does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language : PM Modi— Satirizer© (@CVBharati) June 27, 2020
in short: Modiji Kapdo se pehchan lete hain..
PM Modi further discussed the 'vocal for local' campaign, and noted:
Today India is saying, we will produce locally and also buy local products. This will light the lamp of prosperity in the homes of many.