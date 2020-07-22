Due to the ongoing Covid-19 scare, the government on Tuesday announced it has extended connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31.

DoT has further extended the relaxations in the Terms and Conditions for Other Service Providers (OSPs) upto 31st December 2020 to facilitate work from home in view of the on going concern due to #COVID19. — DoT India (@DoT_India) July 21, 2020

In March, the Department of Telecommunications relaxed certain norms for OSPs till April 30 to facilitate work from home (WFH) amid the coronavirus pandemic which was further extended till July 31.

After the said relaxations around 85% of the IT workforce is working from home and only those performing critical functions are going to offices.