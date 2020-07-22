Due to the ongoing Covid-19 scare, the government on Tuesday announced it has extended connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31. 

In March, the Department of Telecommunications relaxed certain norms for OSPs till April 30 to facilitate work from home (WFH) amid the coronavirus pandemic which was further extended till July 31.

wfh
Source: Unsplash

After the said relaxations around 85% of the IT workforce is working from home and only those performing critical functions are going to offices.