After about a month in the nationwide lockdown, the home ministry on Friday has permitted all shops in residential complexes and all standalone shops to open during the lockdown.

It's worth noting that only 50% of the staff is allowed in these shops and the relaxations are not applicable to hotspots and containment zones.

small shops to open amid lockdown
Source: DNA India

As per the order, all registered shops and markets, except those in shopping malls, in rural and semi-rural areas will be allowed to open. However, in urban areas, only standalone shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open.

coronavirus lockdown
Source: NDTV

On the other hand, shops in market complexes, malls and cinemas, sports complexes, bars, gymnasiums, swimming pools, bars and liquor stores will continue to remain shut.

closed shops due to lockdown
Source: Indian Express

The Union Home Ministry's late-night order comes as a huge relief to the shopkeepers and people. However, with public transport still closed, getting to work for employees would still be a challenge.