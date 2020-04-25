After about a month in the nationwide lockdown, the home ministry on Friday has permitted all shops in residential complexes and all standalone shops to open during the lockdown.

Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open.



Mandatory: 50% strength of workers, wearing of masks & observing #SocialDistancing



Relaxations not applicable in #Hotspots/containment zones — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2020

It's worth noting that only 50% of the staff is allowed in these shops and the relaxations are not applicable to hotspots and containment zones.

As per the order, all registered shops and markets, except those in shopping malls, in rural and semi-rural areas will be allowed to open. However, in urban areas, only standalone shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open.

On the other hand, shops in market complexes, malls and cinemas, sports complexes, bars, gymnasiums, swimming pools, bars and liquor stores will continue to remain shut.

The Union Home Ministry's late-night order comes as a huge relief to the shopkeepers and people. However, with public transport still closed, getting to work for employees would still be a challenge.