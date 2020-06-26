In a welcome move, the government has decided to increase the salary of employees involved in building roads and infrastructure projects along India’s borders, according to reports by Hindustan Times.

Reportedly, the salary of workers working in high tension border areas like China, Pakistan and Bangladesh has been hiked by 100% to 170%. And, the highest increase in salary has been given to employees who are involved in building roads in the tense Ladakh sector. 

The order has been issued by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the new salary structure came into effect from 1st June. 

Source: hindustantimes.com

Under this initiative, the salary of an outsourced data entry operator, working in Ladakh, has been hiked from ₹16,770 per month to ₹41,440 per month. The same person working in a metro city like Delhi receives a salary of ₹28,000 per month. 

Even the salary of an accountant working in Ladakh area has been increased from ₹25,700 to ₹47,360 per month. The salary of someone working at a managerial post has also increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1,12,800 per month. Under the new order, a senior manager will receive ₹1,23,600 per month instead of ₹55,000 per month. 

Apart from a salary hike, contractual employees will also get a ₹5 lakh health insurance and ₹10 lakh accident insurance policy. They will also be able to avail other facilities like travel allowance, dearness allowance and provident fund among other things. 

People on social media are lauding the government for this initiative. 

Employees working in high tension zones have been categorised into 3 groups. The first category includes those working in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim and Uttarakhand. 

The second category includes employees working in Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram and Nagaland. And, the third category includes people working in the Ladakh region- the highest risk zone. 

This move is highly appreciated. Much deserved!

