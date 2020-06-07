Amid the YouTube vs TikTok fight, the 'local for vocal' campaign and sharp demand to boycott Chinese products from support groups, the Government of India has made a TikTok account.

And it already has 6.4 million likes.

The videos uploaded are mostly about yoga and coronavirus awareness.

@mygovindia

##Yoga apnaye, tension ko dur bhagayein. Apna video hamse ##mylifemyyoga pe share karein ##yogachallenge ##yogapose

♬ original sound - mygovindia

While some also seem to promote government achievements.

@mygovindia

##didyouknow :Powerful & high speed, India's first 12000 HP WAG12B locomotive is a significant addition to ##indianrailway ##makeinindia ##aatmanirbhar

♬ original sound - mygovindia

The step comes in light of PM Modi urging Indians to become Aatmanirbhar and use only Indian products. In some cases, even taking imported products off the shelf.

Which, among other reasons, resulted in masses uninstallation of the app.

In that regard, the Indian government's timing to join the app becomes a bit odd - something not lost on people.

Waiting for this to trend on Twitter so that someone makes a YouTube video about it and the answer is on TikTok again. It's a loop.