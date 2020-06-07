Amid the YouTube vs TikTok fight, the 'local for vocal' campaign and sharp demand to boycott Chinese products from support groups, the Government of India has made a TikTok account.

Wait a minute, who’s there on Tik Tok? Government of India? 😧 pic.twitter.com/M05YjX9tMo — Raghuram Rajan (@ArunSFan) June 5, 2020

And it already has 6.4 million likes.

The videos uploaded are mostly about yoga and coronavirus awareness.

While some also seem to promote government achievements.

The step comes in light of PM Modi urging Indians to become Aatmanirbhar and use only Indian products. In some cases, even taking imported products off the shelf.

Which, among other reasons, resulted in masses uninstallation of the app.

Use these some alternative apps which are way more better than Chinese apps.

Try to help as much as possible..

If shopkeepers are gonna ban products then it will be more easier, as people won't be able to buy Chinese stuff.!!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#BoycottChineseApp #BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/gXyuqUQj3n — Sujit (@WaghchaureSujit) May 31, 2020

#BoycottChineseApp #BoycottMadeInChina Chinese government has blocked all these apps in China then why can’t we in India boycott all these Chinese apps and products ??? Indian forces are fighting for us on the border & our contribution will be so small 🙏@IshitaJ59306 pic.twitter.com/5OR0BZRuFk — Team SCB 🚩 Bhumika Sisodia 🚩 (@BhumikaS8181) June 2, 2020

In that regard, the Indian government's timing to join the app becomes a bit odd - something not lost on people.

We are asked to boycott chinese apps & products but @mygovindia makes an account on Tiktok. @mygovindia is this news true ? If so, then please delete your account from Tiktok#TikTok #tiktokbanindia #BanTikToklnlndia #BoycottMadeInChina https://t.co/TE6EBDzXkq — Pulkit Bhatia (@PulkitBhatiaJi) June 6, 2020

Expectation:

Indians ask Government to ban TikTok!



Reality:

Government of India makes account on Tiktok! pic.twitter.com/LmYjKKQVYN — Sabyasachi Biswas (@Sabyasaachii) June 6, 2020

Bhakts Trending #BoycottChineseApp & #BanTikToklnlndia To Show Their Nationalism Without Knowing That GOI Has Made A Official Tik Tok Account 😬😬https://t.co/hgTzNQ2WPw — Akshay Khomane (@akshaykhomane) June 6, 2020

Waiting for this to trend on Twitter so that someone makes a YouTube video about it and the answer is on TikTok again. It's a loop.