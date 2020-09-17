After stating that there's no data on migrant deaths, the central government on Tuesday said that the mass movement of migrants was caused due to "fake news".

During the parliament meet, the Home Ministry was responding to a written question that was posed by Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy who asked about what measures were taken to protect migrant labourers before the lockdown was announced on 25th March.

While replying to the question Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said:

The migration of large number of migrant workers was triggered by panic created by fake news regarding duration of lockdown, and people, especially migrant labourers, were worried about adequate supply of basic necessities like food, drinking water, health services and shelter.

The minister further added that the central government took all necessary measures to ensure no citizen was deprived of basic amenities like food, water and medical facilities during the lockdown.

He also went on to state that the centre "allowed the state governments to use the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on 28th March itself" for providing temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care to the homeless as well as the migrant workers.

And, over ₹11,092 crores was released by the centre in advance from the state disaster funds to states on 3rd April.

This comes after the government shocked the entire nation by saying there was no data on migrant deaths, therefore there was "no question of" compensation.

Twitter also called out the government for not taking responsibility of the migrant crisis that was caused due to the lockdown.

Insulting and sidelining the suffering of the millions of Indian migrant labor is probably the most heartless and despicable thing this govt has done! And considering what all they’ve done, that’s quite a tall order. https://t.co/2ubakDOJkh — Parth Aggarwal (@parthagg) September 16, 2020

When you present so many versions of the story, it gets blurred. This version makes it sound like nothing happened.



Fake News Caused Migrant Exodus: Government's 2nd Shocker In Parliament https://t.co/xNXyZYBsZX via @ndtv pic.twitter.com/EyYu0pbry3 — Pankaj Chaddah (@pankajchaddah) September 16, 2020

What a shameless government https://t.co/pXjZkKI6se — Shivam Gaur (@Shivamgaur10) September 16, 2020

The fake nationalists sitting in power have zero morals or values. Don't expect them to accept their grave blunders. They're the same people who are lying to the country that there's no issue at the border. — Dilip Shyam (@DilipShyam) September 16, 2020

Modi govt is bereft of an iota of humanism. Escaping responsibility from providing relief & rehabilitation after subjecting working people to misery & agony for six months.

Fake News Caused Migrant Exodus: Government's 2nd Shocker In Parliament https://t.co/84FG7vvizJ via @ndtv — R Siddharthan (@R_Siddharthan) September 17, 2020

None of us can forget the images of tens of thousands of migrants leaving for their hometown after losing their jobs and homes due to the nationwide lockdown and the ongoing pandemic.

With no money, food or shelter, migrant workers had no other choice but to walk several kilometres on foot. Many also lost their lives on their way back home and yet, there is no acknowledgment of the same from the government's end.