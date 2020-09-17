After stating that there's no data on migrant deaths, the central government on Tuesday said that the mass movement of migrants was caused due to "fake news".
During the parliament meet, the Home Ministry was responding to a written question that was posed by Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy who asked about what measures were taken to protect migrant labourers before the lockdown was announced on 25th March.
While replying to the question Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said:
The migration of large number of migrant workers was triggered by panic created by fake news regarding duration of lockdown, and people, especially migrant labourers, were worried about adequate supply of basic necessities like food, drinking water, health services and shelter.
And, over ₹11,092 crores was released by the centre in advance from the state disaster funds to states on 3rd April.
This comes after the government shocked the entire nation by saying there was no data on migrant deaths, therefore there was "no question of" compensation.
Twitter also called out the government for not taking responsibility of the migrant crisis that was caused due to the lockdown.
With no money, food or shelter, migrant workers had no other choice but to walk several kilometres on foot. Many also lost their lives on their way back home and yet, there is no acknowledgment of the same from the government's end.