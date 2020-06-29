As the tension between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues, the Government of India has decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, SHEIN, Cam Scanner, Romwe and others.
The Indian government has decided to disallow the usage of these apps both in mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.
In a press statement issued by the government, they said that this decision was taken in order to safeguard the data of citizens.
The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.
Obviously Twitter had a lot to say about this ban:
*Government bans #TikTok and other 59 Chinese apps in India*— gυяρяєєт 🎭🥀 (@DareToSarcasm) June 29, 2020
Memers after seeing this: pic.twitter.com/Lxm5wlHKtq
*#TikTok banned in India*— Ankit Singh Rajput (@AnkitRajput9725) June 29, 2020
Meanwhile, Popular Creators: pic.twitter.com/0ByAYRmDZB
We live in a reality where it’s okay for the government to tell a nation of grown ass adults they can’t ORDER CLOTHES FROM SHEIN ANYMORE and after a day of outrage we’ll be okay with this random oppression too.— Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) June 29, 2020
Pajaame mangavati hoon main Shein sey pata nahi kya dikkat hai
#Tiktok banned by Indian Government— Vikram singh (@poptheIcons) June 29, 2020
Memers/youtubers trolling tiktokers be like: pic.twitter.com/hTUartW72u
Tiktokers after knowing #TikTok is banned pic.twitter.com/BXrwJpTpIv— Kachra seth (@kachrahumain) June 29, 2020
#TikTok— ÈĽvíşh Řőýçĕ (@ElvishRoyce) June 29, 2020
Carryminati right now😂😂😂😂@CarryMinati pic.twitter.com/ONXCzWUyP9
Here is a complete list of all the apps that have been banned: