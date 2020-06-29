As the tension between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues, the Government of India has decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, SHEIN, Cam Scanner, Romwe and others.

The Indian government has decided to disallow the usage of these apps both in mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.

In a press statement issued by the government, they said that this decision was taken in order to safeguard the data of citizens.

The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

Here is a complete list of all the apps that have been banned:

TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser, ROMWE, Club Factory, Newsdog, Beutry Plus, WeChat, UC News, QQ Mail, Weibo, Xender, QQ Music, QQ Newsfeed, Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Mail Master, Parallel Space, Mi Video Call Xiaomi, WeSync, ES File Explorer, Viva Video QU Video Inc, Meitu, Vigo Video, New Video Status, DU Recorder, Vault- Hide, Cache Cleaner, DU App studio, DU Cleaner, DU Browser, Hago Play With New Friends, Cam Scanner, Clean Master Cheetah Mobile, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie, Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International, QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher, U Video, V fly Status Video, Mobile Legends and DU Privacy.

