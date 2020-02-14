US President Donald Trump is going to visit India on 24th-25th February 2020. He will be coming for a roadshow that will be held in Ahmadabad so, naturally preparations for this event are underway.
And, as part of the preparation, reportedly, wall is being constructed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in a bid to 'hide slum areas' from the view of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The wall that is being built is supposed to be over half-a-kilometer long and 7-feet high.
People on social media are also questioning the reason behind the construction of the wall to 'cover up' slum areas:
Is it hiding #Vikas of @narendramodi ,s Gujarat Model? 🤔— Shah Nawazkhan (@ShahNawazKhanMM) February 13, 2020
shame.....shame— Mazharul Islam (@mislam01dbg) February 13, 2020
what could you expect from ‘em..! alas— x0e (@x0e13) February 13, 2020
It should be named as Anti-Poverty Wall. Hooray!— Mohammed Mahmood (@mmfzd45) February 13, 2020
A new way of hiding poverty is to hide poor people ...good thinking Modi ji ....— Amit 005 (@Amit0054) February 13, 2020
A similar beautification drive was held when Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe visited Gujarat for two days in 2017, and when China’s President Xi Jinping visited in 2014.