All those days and nights spent on online gaming is finally going to pay off.

Union Education Ministry is working to support the students in the field of online gaming and toy-making to generate job opportunities for them. It will soon organise a national level hackathon on 'online games' to showcase the talent of Indian students.

Hence, the @EduMinOfIndia will soon be organizing a hackathon for the students of Higher Education Institutions for innovations in toy technology and design, including online games, to reflect Indian ethos and values.

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 23, 2020

About the said initiative, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank added that toy and puppet making skills will be developed among school students. It will be introduced as a theme of 'Kala Utsav' which will encourage students to explore and develop various local toys.

Many fundamental changes regarding teaching and books have been made after The National Education Policy was revised. Students will get to learn more practical skills and might get opportunities to intern from school itself, with teachers having to adapt to the new system of teaching.