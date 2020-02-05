In times when women are finally somewhat getting the place they deserve in the Indian Army, the Central government has told the Supreme Court that they cannot appoint women at commanding positions because it would be tough for the troops to accept them.

A report from Times of India, reported it as saying:

The composition of rank and file being male, and predominantly drawn from rural background, with prevailing societal norms, the troops are not yet mentally schooled to accept women officers in command.

It was also argued that women won't be able to cope with the 'hazards of the service' - like transfers etc - because of family obligations and pregnancy breaks.

So many women who are engineers get pushed into HR or training. What's the logic?

A rigged system, like you say. One that tries to turn women who could be productive armymen into often illsuited army wives. — نتاشا Natasha (@nuts2406) February 5, 2020

While further adding that the 'physical capacity of women officers remains a challenge' because of inherent physiological differences between men and women'.

The officers are expected to lead their men from the front and need to be in prime physical condition to undertake combat tasks. Inherent physiological differences between men and women preclude equal physical performance resulting in lower physical standards and hence the physical capacity of women officers remains a challenge for command of units.

The govt that celebrated having a woman Defence Minister till last year, is telling the SC that male troops won’t accept women commanders? pic.twitter.com/XMhue0Ylq7 — barkha deva (@barkhad) February 5, 2020

In conclusion, the Center told the Supreme Court, it would be a matter of immense stress if any of the women officers are taken PoW and that is a problem which can be avoided by limiting their numbers in direct combat units.

These opinions did not go down well with people on Twitter, and here are some of their reactions:

The part that angered me most was 'domestic obligations when both are in service'. She looks after his parents, though they are colleagues. — نتاشا Natasha (@nuts2406) February 5, 2020

Such male troopers don’t deserve to be in government service. Idiotic mindset — santhosh (@santhosharul9) February 5, 2020

The country had a woman Prime Minister and the three Services chiefs worked under a woman Commander-in-Chief, and the government says male troops won’t accept woman officers! https://t.co/pjdPjXgbId via @timesofindia — BRP Bhaskar (@brpbhaskar) February 5, 2020

"...it is a greater challenge for women officers to meet these hazards of service owing to prolonged absence during pregnancy, motherhood and domestic obligations towards their children and families"



Translation- a woman's place is at home. https://t.co/iB2jR71k6Q — نتاشا Natasha (@nuts2406) February 5, 2020

Women can be pilots, surgeons, astronauts but not Commanders. Is a Woman leading a contingent in Republic Dayparade just a show off. While the Govt. has a different submission?

Netas need to get used to women in command. — Jasmine S (@urban_lens) February 5, 2020

And to say imply that a woman's first responsibility is to look after the parents of her husband is even worse. — نتاشا Natasha (@nuts2406) February 5, 2020

In its response, the Supreme Court said that women need to be given opportunities for them to be able to perform to the best of their abilities. It also reminded the Center that initially there were arguments against them being a part of the police force as well, but they are now doing great.