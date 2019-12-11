On December 11, Time's magazine announced that the Time's Person Of The Year is the teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg. The 16-year-old shook the world in 2019 with her school ban and eye-opening speeches that demanded attention towards climate change.

Greta has inspired more than 150 countries to take notice of global warming and the damage being done to the planet. In her most iconic speech at the UN, Greta questioned the leaders, demanding an answer for their futile efforts.

How dare you! For more than 30 years the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you're doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight.

- Greta Thunberg

Greta being on the cover of Time is a huge appeal towards the world and its leaders to take notice of what is wrong with the environment.