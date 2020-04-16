In what seems to be a clear case of 'corona paranoia' a 25-year-old man was apparently shot by another man after he 'coughed' during a game of ludo in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Man shot at for coughing while playing Ludo in Greater Noida https://t.co/BWVSHpCrJH — TOI Noida (@TOINoida) April 16, 2020

Allegedly, both of them had a heated argument with regards to coughing 'deliberately' and things just escalated from there.

The 25-year-old youth, identified as Prashant Kumar, was playing ludo with three other friends when Jai Veer Singh, the accused joined them.

According to the police, the incident took place at Dayanagar village on Tuesday night. This is what the police had to say about the incident:

Gullu (Jai Veer Singh's nickname) got angry thinking Prashant was doing it (coughing) deliberately and asked if he wanted to infect him (with coronavirus). As the argument intensified, Gullu pulled out a pistol and shot at Prashant.

Prashant Kumar was taken to a private hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

However, Jai Veer Singh, the man who pulled the trigger, is yet to be taken into police custody. So far, an FIR has been registered against the accused.