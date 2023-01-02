Without a doubt, 2022 ended with a BANG! It bade adieu only after engrossing us all to the global takedown of a 36-year-old social media personality and a professional misogynist Andrew Tate by a 19-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg. In case you missed how Tate and his ‘ small dick energy‘ got so famous, we have your back.

But first, did you know that Tate was banned from most social media platforms, like Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and others, because of his misogynist comments and hate-ridden remarks. Unsurprisingly, like Donald Trump and Kanye West, Tate returned to Elon Musk's Twitter. Only for ONE FINAL BLOW!

Here’s how an entitled Tate tried to mess with Thunberg but got brutally ratioed — in the Tweet Of The Year — and arrested.

1. It began with Andrew Tate bragging about his 33 cars and how his collection is responsible for an enormous carbon commission. His naive self wanted to email Thunberg a comprehensive report on the collective emissions from his cars.

The man was so free that he followed his tweet with a crossover video of Thunbrerg’s famous ‘How Dare You?’ and his massive car collection. But little did he know at the time, he was gonna get a response from her. Something that would explode his frivolous male ego.

2. Thunberg responded with her email address. Only, it was a sensational attack on Tate’s small dick energy in front of the world.

Guess now we know where all that misogyny comes from!

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

3. Dumbfounded, all Tate could do at the time was mince Thunberg’s iconic words.

How dare you?! — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

4. But guess what? He did come back with a response (after ten hours). Only, it made him look stupider than ever.

By this time, the world was already ROFLing hard at Thunberg’s epic response. But how could a man like Tate ever live with that! Hence, digging his own grave, Tate released a 2-minute-long response video only to call Thunberg a man with a small dick. LOL. Note, while blabbering in the video, he asked for pizzas inside non-recycled boxes.

Basically, he took so much time trying to reassert his remnant masculinity. And all he could come up with was a prolonged version of ‘jo bolta hai wahi hota hai.’ Besides, doesn’t he look visibly traumatised, even in his own video?

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg



The world was curious.



And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

5. Meanwhile, in doomed efforts to keep his falling ship stable, Tate retweeted and replied to tweets from his deluded fan base to make a facade of how he was winning at the beef.

What a man-child! A blithering creep who can’t handle he’s the only thing wrong with society. Incapable to accept his defeat, he began sexualising Thunberg cos that’s what men like him do. Make perverted jokes and create a pretence of their toxic masculinity.

6. Thanks to Tate’s arrogant video, Romanian authorities got the cue about his location through the ‘non-recycled pizza boxes,’ and the so-called macho man was arrested along with his brother in connection with sex trafficking and rape allegations.

Reportedly, Tate and his brother, with two more Romanian nationals, allegedly exploited six women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be shown to particular websites at a cost. Tate denies the allegations.

7. Like a Queen, Thunberg hit back with one last response to destroy Tate’s feeble chauvinism once and for all.

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

8. And here’s how people like you and I rejoiced to see Tate get what he really deserved.

she actually changed the course of his life with this https://t.co/18P9baIDdL — ashie !! (@ashpiepie) December 30, 2022

Greta, like a true environmentalist, makes sure there's one less source of coal on my timeline https://t.co/KJOsKAwcMN — Carus (@SantasTopGuy) December 30, 2022

find myself continually reflecting on how the Andrew Tate/Greta Thunberg thing makes it so evident that nothing on earth makes a controlling asshole man lose every last molecule of his shit like a woman who is indifferent to him — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) December 31, 2022

While Greta Thunberg roasting the hell out of Andrew Tate is hilarious, it’s probably a good time to reflect how men are being radicalised into toxic ideologies because they cannot handle the fact that they cannot get away with oppressing women as much as before. — Sommer Ackerman (@lifewithsommer) December 30, 2022

Yes, we can cheer as Greta rips Tate apart. Still, let's also take a minute to recognize how disturbing it is that a toxic POS like Andrew Tate thinks provoking a fight with a 19-year-old autistic woman is a genuine display of "manliness". He's a bully, a grifter, and a scumbag. — ✡️ (((Jonathan Barkan))) ✡️ (@JonathanBarkan) December 28, 2022

Andrew Tate being so triggered by Greta Thunberg, after he initially taunted her, that he gave away his location and was arrested for human trafficking is exactly the downfall he deserves and exposes his whole violent misogynistic grift for what it really is. — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) December 29, 2022

Imagine being the epitome of toxic male entitlement and trying to convince a generation of insecure men how to be a “real man” and own women, only to be totally owned by @GretaThunberg. There’s only one top G @Cobratate Andrew Tate and that’s Greta 🤣 — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) December 28, 2022

Just when I thought that I couldn’t possibly adore her more… https://t.co/HKUw1UDxQk — Barb Holdredge (@BarbHoldredge) December 30, 2022

In mere two sentences, Thunberg immortalised Tate’s small dick energy. The flag bearer of man-children and hard-core, yet hollow, chauvinism has become the biggest Internet troll of our times. Happy New Year, indeed!