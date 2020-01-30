Climate Activist Greta Thunberg announced via her Instagram handle that she has registered to trademark her name. She has also registered her climate movement 'Fridays For Future' which she founded in 2018.

In the post, she added that she's taking this legal action so that people won't impersonate her name and claim that they 'represent' her.

Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior.

She added how people use her campaign and her name for commercial purposes without her permission and it is important to protect the movement.

This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for.

She also revealed that she with her family will be setting up a foundation that will promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health.

This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way.

