Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate change activist who has been leading a 'School Strike for the Climate' has been nominated or the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. The environmentalist was nominated by two Swedish lawmakers for the prize to honour her work which has inspired an entire generation.

The Left Party Parliamentarians Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling wrote in a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee about their faith in Greta.

Greta Thunberg is a climate activist, and the main reason she deserves the Nobel Peace Prize is that despite her young age, she has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis. The climate crisis will produce new conflicts and ultimately wars. Action for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace.

- Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling

The two added that without Greta's Fridays For Future movement, "the climate issue would not have been on the agenda to such an extent as it is today."

Greta was also nominated for the Peace Prize in 2019 but the honour was given to the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his work to resolve a long-running conflict with Eritrea.