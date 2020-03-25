The coronavirus pandemic has forced almost the entire world to go into lockdown. Amid this situation, the response from the front-line fighters has been commendable. These people including healthcare workers, policemen and grocery store owners are working round the clock to ensure that we remain safe.

In India, people gathered in their balconies amid lockdown and clapped to show solidarity with those working in the emergency services.

Supporting by clapping#fightcornona#janatacurfewmarch22#thank you our doctors nurses volunteers police fire fighters# india fights corona @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/SGE04bvDCv — MANISH BHANUSHALI (@manish090988) March 22, 2020

Similar things happened in other parts of the world too.

A video doing rounds on social media shows staff at a grocery store in Belfast applauding healthcare workers.

Health care workers were applauded and handed bouquets of flowers during a trip to a grocery store in Belfast, Northern Ireland pic.twitter.com/GjzTymzp1g — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 24, 2020

The staff also handed bouquets to the healthcare workers to express their gratitude.

According to reports, Tesco stores across Northern Ireland have allowed healthcare workers to arrive one hour before the usual store timings, every Sunday, to buy supplies.

Netizens appreciated this gesture by the staff to show their gratitude to the healthcare workers.

What a beautiful thing to do. The things these people do on the day to day, the things we could never imagine. Thank you — ZZ (@ZZPease) March 24, 2020

@ARanganathan72 sir big fan of yours. Been reading distressing stories about how doctors were asked to vacate their places. It is high time we show the same if not more respect towards our Doctor community. If possible pls do share this video sir 🙏🏻👍🏻 — Darshan (@dachushetty) March 24, 2020

These people have been doing so much for us. If not more, we can at least thank them and show the respect they deserve.