What would you do if the mahurat of your D Day i.e wedding day collided with the crucial Delhi Assembly Elections? Well, this bridegroom who got his entire baraat to vote before hitting the mandap might answer all our questions.

Voting underway in Delhi, visuals from a polling booth in MCD primary school in Shakarpur. A bridegroom also cast his vote with his family. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/KiUvTfhFw6 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Standing in the queue, there was runaway groom before attending his own wedding, with his family, waiting in line to cast his vote in front of a primary school in Shakarpur.

Dressed in his beige and golden sherwani, along with a deep maroon pagdi, he was all set to make the two most important decisions of his life.

The dulha wasn't alone, like any other responsible citizen he got his entire baraat a.k.a family with him to cast their votes and just to be clear there was a lot of shaadi music and dancing while they were waiting to cast their votes:

A groom and his family wait for their turn outside a polling booth at Shakarpur. (For cameras they danced well) pic.twitter.com/Jowl8JfowX — Amandeep Singh ਅਮਨਦੀਪ ਮਿਂਘ (@journoaman) February 8, 2020

According to TOI, the groom's name is Dhananjay and in an inclusive byte with the publication, he mentioned:

I have come out to exercise my franchise as I have a responsibility towards my nation. And I am fulfilling my duty towards the country.

Well, this groom gets full points for juggling and prioritising his responsibilities and multi-tasking.