Some people show kindness in ways that can pretty much be described as sunshine. Take for instance, how this Karnataka man threw an Iftar party at a mosque in Bantwal taluk as a sweet gesture for his friends, post his wedding.

J Chandrashekar of Byrikatte got married on 24th of April and since Ramzan was being celebrated all throughout the month, his friends in the community could not enjoy the feast at the wedding ceremony.

Iftar party for his friends as a gesture to share his joy with them.

What's even sweeter is how J Chandrashekar was felicitated by the Imam and office-bearers of the Masjid and all the people who attended the Iftar blessed the newly-wed couple as well.

What a way to celebrate your wedding!