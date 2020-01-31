What do you think is the hardest thing you've ever done for love? Well, whatever it is, it can't beat walking in knee-deep snow.

A groom from Uttrakhand did just that. He walked 4kms in heavy snowfall just to reach his to-be-bride and get married.

Uttarakhand: A groom travelled four km on foot to reach the bride's home in Bijra village in Chamoli district as roads were closed due to heavy snowfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/sS9pjqdZLL — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Not just that, he even lead a whole pack of baraatis just so that the snowfall doesn't ruin his most special day.

The groom marched all the way wearing the quintessential Indian sherwani, pagdi, varmala and carried a big smile on his face.

After seeing this act of love, twitter too had some amazing reactions.

If this isn't true love, what is?