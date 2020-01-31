What do you think is the hardest thing you've ever done for love? Well, whatever it is, it can't beat walking in knee-deep snow.
A groom from Uttrakhand did just that. He walked 4kms in heavy snowfall just to reach his to-be-bride and get married.
Uttarakhand: A groom travelled four km on foot to reach the bride's home in Bijra village in Chamoli district as roads were closed due to heavy snowfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/sS9pjqdZLL— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020
Not just that, he even lead a whole pack of baraatis just so that the snowfall doesn't ruin his most special day.
The groom marched all the way wearing the quintessential Indian sherwani, pagdi, varmala and carried a big smile on his face.
After seeing this act of love, twitter too had some amazing reactions.
Something good for a change, I thought its another toxic lake which is spewing venom— Basu (@BosuBasudeb) January 29, 2020
U deserve best groom of the year award man...😉😉— Raushan (@Raushan270594) January 30, 2020
It would be a sweet funny memory to them for the rest of their life.— 💎musapur wala (@mrinand96) January 30, 2020
Kitna Romantic banda hai 😍— लैला 💃 (@HimanshiKunwar1) January 30, 2020
He's of course a keeper!! 😍😍😍— Smelling Roses (@smellingroses18) January 30, 2020
If this isn't true love, what is?