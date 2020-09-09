With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, India's GDP has been affected drastically.

The collapse of 23.9% of the GDP in the second quarter has become the talk of every household as it is the largest slump on record since India started reporting quarterly data in 1996.

#Gravitas | India's economic collapse has led to many unwanted firsts. The GDP contraction of 23.9% in Q1 is the sharpest on record. Finance Minister @nsitharaman has called this an 'Act of God'. @palkisu takes you through the numbers. pic.twitter.com/TfmEQRYD3g — WION (@WIONews) August 31, 2020

Naturally, this piece of information outraged many Indians. While some made memes to channel their anger and frustration, others thought differently. Twitter user, Swati suggested mimicking the 'Taali bajao, thaali bajao, for healthworkers,' to match with the 'Go corona go' chant, and ask the GDP to grow.

Thinking of spending 9 minutes at 9 pm on 9th September on the terrace with a thali, screaming "grow GDP, grow." — Swati (@swatiatrest) September 1, 2020

After her tweet went viral on social media it actually turned into a real event.

The event is now being hosted by a satirical page called 'Pictures Of Taimur Ali Khan To Distract You From Real Issues' on Facebook and it is named 'Banging Thaalis & Shouting "Grow GDP, Grow" From Our Balconies'.

For those who are curious, the event is scheduled at 9 PM today (9th September). The description of the event reads:

At 9 PM on the ninth day of the ninth month, we will bajao thaalis and scream "Grow GDP, grow" from our balconies. Maintain social distancing and keep your cameras handy for some instant PR work with a peacock or something.

Even though people know this is all in humour, over 20,000 people have already signed up for participating in this parody event.

People on social media are also keen on participating.

Let's make it big mitroon! Remember 9 pm, 9 minutes, today. 😎



Here's the link for the event on Facebook:https://t.co/rIqRnyxEmb #GrowGDPGrow https://t.co/J7wZ7IyWeZ — ABHINABA SAHA (@EpicureanDoctor) September 9, 2020

Of course we all MUST.

It's the #NewIndia way after all.🙄 https://t.co/8pvpAWyBe0 — Vaishnavi (@vaishnavviii99) September 2, 2020

Mast plan hai re baba...😂🤓

The economy will definitely boost up after this. #ModiHaiToMumkinHai 👏🏻 https://t.co/mZBa8kFJQf — Anchal Singh (@i_am_anchal) September 2, 2020

YES LETS ALL DO THIS https://t.co/KduxlPoryo — sher (@vikas_murali) September 3, 2020

We should do this to grow our GDP https://t.co/Yf36M5mAmY — Usman (@Usman_Jubail) September 7, 2020

Yeh bhi try karke dekh lete hai.