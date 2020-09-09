The collapse of 23.9% of the GDP in the second quarter has become the talk of every household as it is the largest slump on record since India started reporting quarterly data in 1996.
#Gravitas | India's economic collapse has led to many unwanted firsts. The GDP contraction of 23.9% in Q1 is the sharpest on record. Finance Minister @nsitharaman has called this an 'Act of God'. @palkisu takes you through the numbers. pic.twitter.com/TfmEQRYD3g— WION (@WIONews) August 31, 2020
Naturally, this piece of information outraged many Indians. While some made memes to channel their anger and frustration, others thought differently. Twitter user, Swati suggested mimicking the 'Taali bajao, thaali bajao, for healthworkers,' to match with the 'Go corona go' chant, and ask the GDP to grow.
Thinking of spending 9 minutes at 9 pm on 9th September on the terrace with a thali, screaming "grow GDP, grow."— Swati (@swatiatrest) September 1, 2020
After her tweet went viral on social media it actually turned into a real event.
For those who are curious, the event is scheduled at 9 PM today (9th September). The description of the event reads:
At 9 PM on the ninth day of the ninth month, we will bajao thaalis and scream "Grow GDP, grow" from our balconies. Maintain social distancing and keep your cameras handy for some instant PR work with a peacock or something.
People on social media are also keen on participating.
Let's make it big mitroon! Remember 9 pm, 9 minutes, today. 😎— ABHINABA SAHA (@EpicureanDoctor) September 9, 2020
Here's the link for the event on Facebook:https://t.co/rIqRnyxEmb #GrowGDPGrow https://t.co/J7wZ7IyWeZ
#GrowGDPGrow ! Let's do it peoples https://t.co/Pz7KHw9Afk— Ananthu R.A (@ananthu123) September 3, 2020
Of course we all MUST.— Vaishnavi (@vaishnavviii99) September 2, 2020
It's the #NewIndia way after all.🙄 https://t.co/8pvpAWyBe0
Mast plan hai re baba...😂🤓— Anchal Singh (@i_am_anchal) September 2, 2020
The economy will definitely boost up after this. #ModiHaiToMumkinHai 👏🏻 https://t.co/mZBa8kFJQf
Yeh bhi try karke dekh lete hai.