India has stuck gold! The Geological Survey of India (GSI) discovered gold deposits estimated to be around 3,000 tonnes and worth Rs 12 lakh crore in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. This is almost five times India's current reserve of gold.

These gold deposits were found in Son Pahadi and Hardi areas the district mining officer K K Rai told ET on Friday. The deposits in Son Pahadi are estimated to be around 2,943.26 tonnes, while the Hardi block is around 646.16 kilogram.

According to the World Gold Council, India currently has 626 tonnes of gold reserves. The new reserves found are almost five times that amount and are estimated to be worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore.