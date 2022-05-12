From our air-conditioned rooms, we have been relentlessly cribbing about the exceedingly high temperatures and the brutal summer sun sucking our souls. Now, think about helpless birds and animals who are also as troubled with the scorching heat, but they're without the ability to express their misery. They don't have access to proper shelter, food, and water and are dropping here and there out of exhaustion.

In the last couple of months, India has recorded extreme temperatures. This excessive heat is depleting our water resources, posing health hazards, and troubling our wildlife. As per Reuter's reports, Animal rescuers in India's western state of Gujarat have been picking up scores of dehydrated and exhausted birds falling from the sky every day.

Reuters also reported that doctors from an animal hospital managed by non-profit Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Ahmedabad mentioned how they have been treating thousands of birds, like pigeons and kites, brought by animal rescuers every day in the last couple of weeks.

A close associate of the trust named Manoj Bhasvar also said, "This year has been one of the worst in recent times. We have seen a 10% increase in the number of birds that need rescuing."

Reportedly, Animal doctors are feeding multi-vitamin tablets and injecting water into birds through syringes.

Gujarat health officials have issued advisories to hospitals to create special wards for heat-related diseases amid the rising temperatures. The states of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP, and Odisha have also issued warnings about the heatwave.

The burning heat and drying land in the recent years has also prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a warning over imminent fire risks.