An Ahmedabad civil hospital has reportedly separated its COVID-19 wards on the basis of religion.



According to an Indian Expressreport, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital added that wards for Hindu patients and another for Muslim patients have been created as per instructions from the government.

Generally, there are separate wards for male and female patients. But here, we have made separate wards for Hindu and Muslim patients. It is a decision of the government and you can ask them.

However, after being asked about this, the Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Nitin Patel said that's he's not aware of any such decision.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Gujarat is 650.

H/T :Indian Express