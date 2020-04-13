Lockdown can be difficult for some people. Since several shops have been closed due to the pandemic, people with addictions feel the need to hop out of their houses and try to buy cigarettes or paan in this case.

Which, just to be clear, is an extremely stupid thing to do because everyone needs to practice social distancing and stay the fuck away from everyone else.

Previously a man was arrested by cops for smuggling alcohol in bottles of milk!

However, in this incident we speak of today, two men in Gujarat's Morbi area was using a drone to deliver paan masala to homes. But as things generally happen in cases like these, someone uploaded a video of the incident on TikTok, leading the whole operation right into the path of law enforcement, India Today reported.

The police have now initiated a probe against the two people under 'Epidemic Act'.

So the moral of the story is 'stay home and don't do anything illegal'.