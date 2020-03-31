In a video that has emerged from Ahmedabad, policemen can be seen toppling vegetable carts, most likely in connection with the lockdown.

After its circulation the DGP of Gujarat ordered suspension of cops involved in the act.

Many vegetable and fruit sellers can be seen running away with their carts in the video, as policemen show their anger.

A similar incident happened in Delhi earlier, when a police officer was suspended after he was found damaging vegetable carts in the city.

Many incidents of police brutality have surfaced in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown, with the officers receiving backlash from the citizens of the country.