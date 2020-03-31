In a video that has emerged from Ahmedabad, policemen can be seen toppling vegetable carts, most likely in connection with the lockdown.

After its circulation the DGP of Gujarat ordered suspension of cops involved in the act.

Ahmedabad police at work. Krishnanagar PI Vishnu Chaudhary along with other policemen are seen toppling vegetable-laden lorries. @dgpgujarat has instructed to suspend the policemen involved in this incident immediately. pic.twitter.com/myf3YPuUuV — Jignesh (@thisisjignesh) March 31, 2020

Many vegetable and fruit sellers can be seen running away with their carts in the video, as policemen show their anger.

This is plain criminal. Video seems current dated owing to the gloves. In the end we are wasting food. Not to mention the brutality of action. — Saurabh Gandhi (@isgsaurabh) March 31, 2020

Why are they throwing that food. Omg! — syd23 (@aditya_sharma84) March 31, 2020

But who will compensate for the losses of these poor people ?



The police is behaving like servants of rich and politicians. — Global Indian (@Ganjimut_India) March 31, 2020

They can exhibit their power and frustration only on poor and common people!!!😡😡 — Anjaneyulu Gudapati (@anj02020) March 31, 2020

The vegetable vendors should be compensated for their loss. #policebrutality — Sushant (@sushants) March 31, 2020

A similar incident happened in Delhi earlier, when a police officer was suspended after he was found damaging vegetable carts in the city.

Many incidents of police brutality have surfaced in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown, with the officers receiving backlash from the citizens of the country.