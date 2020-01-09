A school in Gujarat asked its students to write a pro-CAA message on postcards to PM Modi, according to a report by Indian Express.

The message read:

Congratulations. I, citizen of India, congratulate honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). I and my family support this act.

The incident that occurred at Little Star School in Ahmedabad led parents of the students to protest against the exercise. The school management then apologised to the parents, called the exercise a 'misunderstanding', and returned the postcards to the parents.

In his statement to media, the owner of the school said:

The issue has been sorted out, it was a case of misuse of authority by some teachers who conducted the exercise in some classes on Tuesday without my knowledge.

Reports suggest that parents tore these postcards in the office of trustee-cum-owner as a sign of protest. Some parents also said that their children don't understand the issue and were forced to be a part of this exercise.

Such incidents were reported from other parts of the country as well when students at a college in Bengaluru were forced to endorse CAA.