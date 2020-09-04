Gujarati scientist finds ‘unique’ black hole 142 times sun’s mass https://t.co/GxQijTf67A via @timesofindia— TOI Student (@TOIStudent) September 3, 2020
This discovery is a big deal as it is going to change the way we understand the universe. How so?
Well, this new information questions the knowledge astronomers already know/have about the formation of black holes and how the universe functions.
Jani, who works as a research professor in Vanderbilt University in the US, and his team made the announcement of the discovery on Wednesday. In a statement he said:
This discovery will not just change the way we study the universe but also understand its complexities further. In astronomy, it has always been believed that black holes are formed due to gravitational collapse of the stars. But the black hole we discovered wasn’t formed due to any star’s collapse or blast.
Our universe is making black holes in some different way and now we might be able to understand the missing cycles in a star’s life. It will have an impact on astronomy studies.
You see, black holes are generally either less than 100 times the size of the sun or thousands of times bigger than it.
But, this was the first black hole that was of intermediate size and was 142 times bigger than the mass of the sun. In fact, this particular black hole that they stumbled upon was older than the sun.
This event opens more questions than it provides answers. From the perspective of discovery and physics, it's a very exciting thing.
And secondly, it is also the most massive black hole ever observed through gravitational waves.