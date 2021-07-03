This might look like a scene from Godzilla Vs Kong but I assure you, this is as real and as horrifying as it gets. The Gulf of Mexico is on fire.

According to Mexico’s state-owned Pemex petrol company, a fire on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico erupted after gas leaked from an underwater pipeline The fire was extinguished after 5 hours of tireless efforts.

The video of the giant circle of fire, however, has gone viral with many stressing over and over again, about the hazardous effects of petroleum and drilling under our oceans.

The Gulf of Mexico looks like an apocalyptic movie because a valve on a submarine line burst. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/mX2rSrEy3d — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 2, 2021

waiting for godzilla to pop out the Gulf of Mexico pic.twitter.com/8ipS3XOtge — ً (@_akaCJ) July 3, 2021

Not a movie:



Gulf of Mexico — in the Campeche Sound.



Three boats have supported to douse the flames… @MLopezSanMartin pic.twitter.com/xvCua4WbKu — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 2, 2021

Wind turbines & solar panels have never caused the Gulf of Mexico to catch fire.



Just sayin.... — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) July 2, 2021

The Gulf of Mexico is on fire, it's 112 degrees in Portland, roads and rails are crumbling from the sun, wildfire and hurricane season are here in record time and people are concerned about the cost of going green.



COMPARED TO WHAT? — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) July 3, 2021

When you see the ocean literally on fire in the Gulf of Mexico, it's s time to move on from fossil fuels. https://t.co/x5zAO3nIM2 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 2, 2021

Hey maybe when the Gulf of Mexico is ablaze in a fiery hellscape, it might be time to drop fossil fuels and take climate change seriously.pic.twitter.com/rJyx7H8Tht — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 2, 2021

EITHER THERE’S AN UNDERWATER FIRE IN THE GULF OF MEXICO OR WE’VE FINALLY OPENED THE PORTAL TO HELL.

pic.twitter.com/dDSZEjiPPB — INVESTMENT HULK (@INVESTMENTSHULK) July 2, 2021

Mordor? No, just the ocean on fire 🔥 in the Gulf of Mexico… an underwater oil pipeline ruptured. This oil platform normally produces 726,000 barrels of oil per day. #ClimateActionNow? pic.twitter.com/Pq0dIMHgz6 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 3, 2021

The Gulf of Mexico is on fire. No, it’s not a kaiju rupture, an oil pipeline broke and exploded pic.twitter.com/mOeqHpabIg — Nuice Media (@nuicemedia) July 3, 2021

It's very scary, isn't it? But the boomers still don't care about climate change because they'll be dead when skies actually start raining fire and brimstone. We're so screwed.