This might look like a scene from Godzilla Vs Kong but I assure you, this is as real and as horrifying as it gets. The Gulf of Mexico is on fire. 

According to Mexico’s state-owned Pemex petrol company, a fire on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico erupted after gas leaked from an underwater pipeline The fire was extinguished after 5 hours of tireless efforts. 

The video of the giant circle of fire, however, has gone viral with many stressing over and over again, about the hazardous effects of petroleum and drilling under our oceans. 

It's very scary, isn't it? But the boomers still don't care about climate change because they'll be dead when skies actually start raining fire and brimstone. We're so screwed. 