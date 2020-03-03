ANI has just reported that Shahukh the man in the red t-shirt who had opened fire at the police during the Delhi riots has finally been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime ranch in while he was in Uttar Pradesh.  

The 27-year-old has allegedly fired 8 rounds of shots in the air during the riots in Maujpur, the North-Eastern part of the national capital. 

Source: Indian express

A picture of him holding his pistol against the chest of a policeman had gone viral a few days ago. 

Source: TOI

Netizens are reacting to his arrest: 