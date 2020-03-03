ANI has just reported that Shahukh the man in the red t-shirt who had opened fire at the police during the Delhi riots has finally been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime ranch in while he was in Uttar Pradesh.

Shahrukh, the man in red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi on 24th February, has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/aSCcTKolkc — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

The 27-year-old has allegedly fired 8 rounds of shots in the air during the riots in Maujpur, the North-Eastern part of the national capital.

A picture of him holding his pistol against the chest of a policeman had gone viral a few days ago.

Netizens are reacting to his arrest:

