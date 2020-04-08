The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus has left millions of people stranded, in need of essentials like food and shelter. While these are testing times for all of us, those facing acute shortage, need our help and support more than ever.

Gurdwaras are known for their service to humanity all over the world and the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is offering a helping hand to those in need during the lockdown.

Delhi: Food being prepared at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to distribute among the needy in different parts of the city. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/kMiYoYrMD2 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

According to reports, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib has opened up its kitchens to prepare food for 40,000 people every day. Around 60 people are involved in preparing and serving the food to the needy, daily.

Once the food is prepared, Delhi government officials collect it for further distribution.

While the gurdwara is working towards the procurement of more grains, it reportedly has enough stock to feed these people until the lockdown gets over.

Talking to ET, Harbir Singh, in charge of the langar in Gurdwara, said that the people working in the kitchen ensure that proper safety protocols are followed while preparing the food. He also spoke about the use of an automatic machine to prepare bread that has reduced the requirement of manpower.

The automatic machine available with us is capable of preparing bread from 1.5 quintal of wheat flour every hour, which minimises the number of people involved in preparing the bread.

It is heartening to know that in the last 12 days, the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara has served food to over 4.5 lakh people in need.

Constant efforts by the Sikh community to serve those in need without any discrimination and fear makes them an inspiration for all of us.