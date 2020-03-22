Due to the rise in coronavirus cases in India, two cities have been put on lockdown. According to reports, there will be a complete lockdown in Delhi from 6 AM tomorrow till 12 AM 31st March.

We have decided to impose lockdown in Delhi from 6 AM tomorrow (23rd March) to 12 midnight of 31st March 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/cdfPXkFFEE — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

CM Arvind Kejriwal has also asked all private offices to remain shut during this period.

All private offices will remain closed but the employees - both permanent and contractual - will be considered to be on-duty. The companies will have to provide them the salary for this duration: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/C4xQ9XcBuh — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Apart from Gurugram, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar stated that Faridabad, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula will also be on lockdown until March 31.

No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in #Delhi. 25 per cent of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services.

- CM Arvind Kejriwal

In addition to this, all domestic flights into Delhi have been banned from tomorrow till March 31.